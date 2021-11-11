RIVERDALE — Southern Regional Medical Center has earned platinum level recognition for their work and dedication in support of organ, eye and tissue donation and public health, while continuing to serve on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Workplace Partnership for Life program is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the importance of donation and increasing organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations.
Between October 2020 and April 2021, the hospital participated in HRSA’s WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The program challenged hospitals and healthcare organizations to partner with their local organ procurement organization, LifeLink of Georgia, to “let life bloom” by educating hospital staff, patients, visitors and surrounding communities about the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donation and by offering the opportunity to register as a donor. Southern Regional worked with LifeLink of Georgia, the state’s organ and tissue recovery program, as well as Donate Life Georgia, the state organ and tissue donor registry, to leverage its outreach efforts. During the 2020-2021 campaign cycle, Southern Regional was one of 92 hospital partners within the LifeLink service area.
“We are honored and truly humbled to be a recipient of the highest-level award in LifeLink of Georgia’s HRSA Hospital Workplace Partnership for Life program.” said Charlotte W. Dupré, Southern Regional’s president and CEO. “Every day, Southern Regional’s clinical teams work to support the critical need that our participation in this initiative brings to our community and beyond.”
For more information about the LifeLink Hospital Campaign, visit organdonor.gov/hospitals. Individuals can make their decision to become a registered organ and tissue donor when obtaining a driver license through the Georgia Department of Driver Services, online when purchasing a hunting or fishing license through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources or by going to DonateLifeGeorgia.org.
