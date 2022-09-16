daVinci XI.jpeg

RIVERDALE — Southern Regional Medical Center has added the new da Vinci Xi Surgical System to its Surgical Suites, placing the hospital on the forefront in offering the latest in surgical options to its patients.

The da Vinci Xi Surgical System combines state-of-the-art assisted surgical technologies allowing for minimally invasive robotic surgery in the areas of bariatric, gynecology, urology, thoracic, colorectal, and general surgery.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.