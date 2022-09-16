RIVERDALE — Southern Regional Medical Center has added the new da Vinci Xi Surgical System to its Surgical Suites, placing the hospital on the forefront in offering the latest in surgical options to its patients.
The da Vinci Xi Surgical System combines state-of-the-art assisted surgical technologies allowing for minimally invasive robotic surgery in the areas of bariatric, gynecology, urology, thoracic, colorectal, and general surgery.
“Adding the da Vinci XI system to Southern Regional’s surgical repertoire enhances our inpatient and outpatient offerings while providing our patients with the highest-quality surgical care available today,” states Nidhi Khanna, DO, chairperson of the Department of Surgery at Southern Regional. “This advanced technology means quicker recovery time and less pain for our surgical patients and, allowing them to return to their normal lifestyle as quickly as possible.”
The da Vinci Xi surgical system is aligned with Southern Regional’s focus on the expansion of their surgical program and overall surgical offerings to the southern crescent communities of metro Atlanta and beyond. It is an integral part of the hospital’s commitment to delivering high-quality, safe surgery.
As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, a skilled, robotically trained surgeon is in complete control of the robot, which translates the surgeon’s hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.
From the surgeon perspective, the robot allows the surgeon to operate with enhanced vision, dexterity, and control in order to make small, precise movements, and often reducing the need for a more invasive, open surgery. And, for the patient, robotic surgery usually equates to a shorter hospital stay; less pain; decreased blood loss; minimal scarring; quicker return to daily activities, and the potential for better surgical outcomes.
“We are truly pleased to offer this higher level of robotic technology to the patients at Southern Regional. Our surgeons and our hospital remain committed to continually providing advanced minimally invasive surgical treatment options to the communities we serve,” added Dr. Khanna.
Southern Regional Medical Center serves Clayton County and the southern crescent communities of metro Atlanta. The hospital is one of the 14 members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation and is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system with 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states.
Southern Regional Medical Center is a 331-bed full-service hospital owned by Prime Healthcare Services, one of the nation’s leading hospital systems. Southern Regional, a non-profit hospital that is part of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, serves the residents of Clayton County and southern crescent metro Atlanta communities. The hospital offers a complete line of services including Senior Care and Senior Behavioral Health Services; Emergency Services; Heart and Vascular; Advanced Imaging; Laboratory; Neuroscience Services; Rehabilitation; Sleep Diagnostic Center; Surgery/Robotic Surgery; Wound Care; and Women’s Health Services, including a Level III NICU. The hospital is certified accredited as a Chest Pain Center and Primary Stroke Center. Additional information can be viewed at: southernregional.org.
