RIVERDALE — Southern Regional Medical Center celebrated the re-opening of its newly renovated Emergency Department Main Patient Area with a small, invitation-only ribbon cutting event on March 18
After brief remarks by Jeffrey Turner, chairman of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners, and Charlotte W. Dupré, president and CEO of Southern Regional, the ribbon was ceremoniously cut by Harsha Upadhyay, CEO Regional III, Prime Healthcare, and Dr. Vikram Mandadi, CMO, Southern Regional.
“Renovating our Emergency Department has been a focus of our hospital changes for some time,” Dupré said. “We started with renovating the ED Waiting Area last year – making it a more welcoming environment for our patients. Our commitment to redoing the main patient area of the ED was to assure that we can continue to meet the healthcare needs of the communities we serve in a safe, comfortable, and inviting atmosphere.”
The ED Main Patient Area went through a complete transformation with everything from new flooring and freshly painted walls to re-designed of patient treatment rooms to best serve every acuity level and a re-design of the emergent patient behavioral health area. For this more than $1 million renovation, every decision was made with the patient’s care and safety in mind focused on the goal of making it an overall better experience at what is more than likely a challenging time in their life.
Completing the renovation this year is special for Southern Regional, as 2021 marks two milestones for the hospital – the 50th anniversary as a hospital serving Clayton County and the southern crescent of Atlanta and the fifth anniversary as a Prime Healthcare Foundation hospital. Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states. Southern Regional is one of 15 not-for-profit Prime Healthcare Foundation hospitals.
“We would not be standing here today celebrating the countless changes made over the past five years without the support and dedication of Prime Healthcare," Dupré added. "This renovation is just one of thousands of changes and millions of dollars they have invested to ensure that this community continues to have access to high-quality health care.”
Southern Regional Medical Center is a 331-bed full-service hospital. Southern Regional has served the residents of Riverdale and the surrounding region since 1971. The hospital offers a complete line of services including: Senior Care and Senior Behavioral Health Services; Emergency Services; Heart and Vascular; Advanced Imaging; Laboratory; Neuroscience Services; Rehabilitation; Sleep Diagnostic Center; Surgery (including Robotic Surgery); Wound Care; and Women’s Health; Mother-Baby and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care. The hospital is certified accredited as a Chest Pain Center and Primary Stroke Center. Additional information can be viewed at: southernregional.org.
