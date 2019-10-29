RIVERDALE — Southern Regional Medical Center has received 5-star rated awards for Hip Fracture Treatment and Gallbladder Removal Surgery outcomes, according to a national report released by Healthgrades,
Health grades is the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, according to SRMC officials.
The awards are part of the Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation. Annually, Healthgrades evaluates performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation for 32 common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data. Additionally, it analyzes outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 15 states.
“Consumers have many choices when it comes to choosing a hospital where to receive care and the choice can be a matter of life and death,” said Brad Bowman, chief medical officer at Healthgrades. “The hospitals that have been recognized as 5-star rated for specific procedures and conditions stand out above the rest for the ongoing dedication and commitment to providing exceptional care to their patients.”
A 5-star rating indicates that Southern Regional’s clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.
“Over the past year, we have strategically expanded our orthopedic, general surgery, and robotic surgery efforts, continuously striving to achieve clinical excellence,” said Charlotte W. Dupré, president and CEO of Southern Regional Medical Center. “Receiving Healthgrades recognition is clear evidence that our dedicated physicians and clinical teams work to ensure the best, quality outcomes for our patients.”
To view the complete Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, visit https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/