RIVERDALE — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Southern Regional Medical Center is offering reduced pricing for mammograms throughout October.

Those with high deductibles or without insurance can receive a 2D screening for $99 or a 3D for $149. The hospital is also adding weekend appointments.

