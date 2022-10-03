RIVERDALE — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Southern Regional Medical Center is offering reduced pricing for mammograms throughout October.
Those with high deductibles or without insurance can receive a 2D screening for $99 or a 3D for $149. The hospital is also adding weekend appointments.
Hospital officials said early detection is key to saving lives in the fight against breast cancer.
Mammogram guidelines have been issued by the American Cancer Society for women at average risk for breast cancer. A woman is considered at average risk if she does not have a personal history of breast cancer, a strong family history of breast cancer or a genetic mutation known to increase the risk and has not had chest radiation therapy before the age of 30.
Mammography recommendations front the ACS are:
• Women between 40-44 have the option to start screening with an annual mammogram.
• Women ages 45-54 should have a mammogram yearly.
• Women 55 and older can switch to having a mammogram every other year or continue the annual screening.
2D/Screening Mammograms are offered at Southern Regional Medical Center, 11 Upper Riverdale Road SW in Riverdale; and 3D Mammograms and 2D/screening mammograms are offered at The Women’s Imaging Center at Spivey Station, 7823 Spivey Station Boulevard, Suite 250 in Jonesboro.
The Women’s Imaging Center at Spivey Station is hosting Special Weekend Hours for mammograms on Saturdays – Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29 – from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – in addition to regular mammography appointments:
• Southern Regional Imaging Services: Monday, Thursday, Friday; 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• The Women’s Imaging Center at Spivey Station: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
To schedule a mammogram, call 770-991-8144.
