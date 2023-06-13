RIVERDALE — Southern Regional Medical Center, a member of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Obstetrical-Emergency Department (OB-ED). Located in the hospital’s Women’s and Infants Pavilion, the OB-ED augments the comprehensive maternity services offered for all expectant mothers. Equipped with eight triage beds, the OB-ED is staffed by board-certified obstetricians, neonatologists, advanced practice providers (NPs, PAs) and certified labor and delivery nurses who are experienced in treating high-risk pregnancies. These specially trained clinicians provide evaluations, assessments and medical screening exams 24 hours a day for pregnant women who need emergent, immediate care.
“Southern Regional is committed to assuring that our expectant mothers receive the timely, specialized care they deserve by providers who are experienced in managing obstetrical emergencies,” stated Ela Lena, FACHE, president and CEO of Southern Regional Medical Center. “This higher level of care is an essential part of the full range of maternity services our hospital provides, and it aligns us with our mission to removing barriers to high quality health care in our community and improving the mortality of our women and infants.”
In addition to enhancing emergency care access for maternity patients in the community, the OB ED offers added reassurance for expectant mothers who may be coping with ongoing health concerns. Conditions such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension can lead to complications and premature births. The OB ED is available to immediately respond to the compound issues that can arise during pregnancy because of chronic ailments.
To celebrate the opening of this new service, Southern Regional is hosting a fun, educational, family-friendly event on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the West Parking Lot of The Women’s and Infants Pavilion. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new OB-ED at 10:15 a.m. in the registration entrance of The Pavilion’s Main Lobby.
With a personal commitment to assuring quality care is available to all mother’s, especially those facing high-risk pregnancy challenges, Quad Webb of "Married to Medicine" is
participating in the new OB-ED celebration. Webb, along with Dr. Danisha McCall, Neonatologist with Millennium Neonatology of Georgia, will host a Q&A segment for attendees on a variety of issues including dispelling myths about pregnancy and what not to do.
There will be additional education sessions covering a variety of topics for new mothers, general health information, and guided informational tours of The Women’s and Infants Pavilion. Expectant and new mothers can enter into the OB-ED giveaways that include car seats and gift baskets.
For the family, there will be stations featuring face painting, balloon animals, popcorn, cotton candy, food trucks, and a fire truck to tour for attendees.
Southern Regional Medical Center is pleased to be offering this new service as it is the only OB-ED serving Clayton County and the southern crescent communities.
Women at any stage of pregnancy who feel they are having an OB emergency should come directly to The Women’s and Infants Pavilion at Southern Regional Medical Center. The Women’s and Infants Pavilion is located on the side of the hospital, 11 Upper Riverdale Road, SW, Riverdale, GA. When facing the hospital, it is to the left. Turn onto Medical Center Drive.
At the stop sign turn right, then make a right into the parking lot. The Women’s and Infants Pavilion Main Entrance is under the canopy. Parking is free.
