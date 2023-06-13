Southern Regional

RIVERDALE — Southern Regional Medical Center, a member of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Obstetrical-Emergency Department (OB-ED). Located in the hospital’s Women’s and Infants Pavilion, the OB-ED augments the comprehensive maternity services offered for all expectant mothers. Equipped with eight triage beds, the OB-ED is staffed by board-certified obstetricians, neonatologists, advanced practice providers (NPs, PAs) and certified labor and delivery nurses who are experienced in treating high-risk pregnancies. These specially trained clinicians provide evaluations, assessments and medical screening exams 24 hours a day for pregnant women who need emergent, immediate care.

“Southern Regional is committed to assuring that our expectant mothers receive the timely, specialized care they deserve by providers who are experienced in managing obstetrical emergencies,” stated Ela Lena, FACHE, president and CEO of Southern Regional Medical Center. “This higher level of care is an essential part of the full range of maternity services our hospital provides, and it aligns us with our mission to removing barriers to high quality health care in our community and improving the mortality of our women and infants.”

