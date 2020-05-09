RIVERDALE — Following newly released COVID-19 guidelines announced by state and local health officials, Southern Regional Medical Center, a member of Prime Healthcare, has begun scheduling elective surgeries and procedures.
Vikram Mandadi, MD, chief medical officer, said a careful and structured move toward restarting clinical care operations and procedures has begun in order to address the needs of the community and expand access to medical and surgical care. The hospital is following guidelines and a roadmap that were established by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the American College of Surgeons, American Society of Anesthesiologists, Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses and the American Hospital Association.
“The hospital will be carefully monitoring the virus’ ongoing impact to the community and will maintain its ability to properly respond as we begin serving patients with the essential care they need,” stated Mandadi. “We want to assure our patients and community that we are implementing best practices and will do everything we can to keep them safe.”
All regulatory guidelines are being followed to ensure safe resumption of essential health care services, including non-emergent surgeries and procedures. To ensure the safety and well-being of our patients, physicians and staff, scheduled surgery patients are being tested for the virus during the pre-admission process. Additionally, to minimize any risks, COVID-19 and PUI patients are isolated in the hospital. New policies have been developed and are re-evaluated and re-assessed as needed.
At this time, Southern Regional is maintaining its No Visitor Policy with the following exceptions:
• Emergency Department, persons under 18 must be accompanied by one (1) parent/guardian;
• Women’s Center allows one (1) support person for laboring moms; and
• End-of-life situations which are made on a case-by-case basis. Patients and their family/support person will be directed on discharge procedures and expected timing to ensure a smooth process and transition for care. “Resuming these important services is essential to our mission of providing quality, community healthcare,” said Charlotte W. Dupré, president and CEO of Southern Regional Medical Center. “We remain committed to conserving critical supplies and are being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19 and its evolving impact. We are taking every step we can to ensure that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers and staff.”
In addition, the hospital’s Emergency Department remains open for all those seeking emergency care. Following physical distancing guidelines for COVID-19 does not mean ignoring the signs or symptoms of other medical emergencies. Every patient is screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry to the hospital and is required to wear a mask while in the facility.
“Those experiencing signs of a heart attack or stroke should still call 911 or get to the emergency room immediately,” said Dupré. “We are well prepared to handle non-COVID emergencies as well as able to deal with an influx of potential COVID-19 cases, and are following all state, local and federal guidelines to safeguard our staff and other patients from exposure.”
Southern Regional Medical Center is both a certified Chest Pain Center and a Certified Primary Stroke Center. In 2019, the hospital was one of only 225 hospitals nationwide to receive the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award. The hospital also received two 2019 Gold Quality Achievement Awards for exceptional cardiac and stroke care – the 2019 Mission: Lifeline®: STEMI Receiving Center Gold Achievement Award and the Get With The Guidelines® Target: Stroke Honor Roll Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
Southern Regional Medical Center is located at 11 Upper Riverdale Road, SW, in Riverdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.