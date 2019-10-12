RIVERDALE — Southern Regional Medical Center has earned recognition as a Member of NICHE (Nurses Improving Care for Health System Elders) program, a national initiative based at the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing at New York University that focuses on providing special care to older adult patients.
As part of NICHE, the nursing team in Southern Regional’s Senior Care ACE (Acute Care for the Elderly) Unit participated in geriatric-sensitive trainings designed to improve the care of hospitalized older adults through the Geriatric Resource Nurse (GRN) program.
The NICHE program seeks to effect changes in nursing practice that benefit older hospitalized patients and ultimately achieve patient-centered care for older adults. These goals are reached through increased nursing knowledge and skills concerning treating common geriatric diagnoses.
“This recognition acknowledges that our hospital’s Senior Services Nursing Team has the training and compassion to provide exemplary care for our older adult patients,” said Charlotte W. Dupré, rresident and chief executive officer at Southern Regional Medical Center. “We are honored to be part of the NICHE Program, as it is a clear indication of Southern Regional’s continued commitment to providing the highest quality of care for our senior patients.”
Southern Regional’s 20-bed ACE Unit offers a dedicated healthcare team of NICHE-trained registered nurses and nursing assistants, supported by therapists, dietitians, and pharmacists who all provide geriatric care with compassion and awareness of these patients’ specific needs. Every patient receives a specialized assessment which the healthcare team uses to develop an individualized care plan, including continuum of care at home or an appropriate facility. From the moment a patient arrives, the team coordinates care and formulates discharge planning to ease the transition from hospital to home or living facility.
Southern Regional began the implementation of becoming Member of the NICHE Program last year. The hospital’s goal is to provide quality care for older patients and support for their families by simultaneously enhancing the expertise of frontline nursing staff, accelerating the implementation of evidence-based care approaches and generating scientific knowledge at the point of care.