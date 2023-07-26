RIVERDALE — Southern Regional Medical Center has named Jacquelyn Byrd as the new executive director of nursing.
“Jackie’s years of experience along with her passion and commitment to healing, is a dynamic combination to help guide our clinical staff in delivering patient-centered care through evidence-based nursing practices,” Chief Nursing Officer Janie Hinton said. “We are honored to be able to add such an exceptional leader to our clinical leadership team.”
For the past six years, Byrd has been a member of SRMC’s education team overseeing general clinical and Emergency Services education throughout the hospital.
Prior to joining the SRMC, she served as Nurse Manager in the emergency department at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and as a clinical nurse specialist at both Emory University Hospital and Grady Hospital.
In addition, she was an ED nurse for the United States Army, serving for eight years.
She earned her doctor of nursing practice from Georgia College and State University. She also holds a master’s in nursing from Georgia State University, Atlanta, and a BSN from Clayton State University.
