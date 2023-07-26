RIVERDALE — Southern Regional Medical Center has named Jacquelyn Byrd as the new executive director of nursing.

“Jackie’s years of experience along with her passion and commitment to healing, is a dynamic combination to help guide our clinical staff in delivering patient-centered care through evidence-based nursing practices,” Chief Nursing Officer Janie Hinton said. “We are honored to be able to add such an exceptional leader to our clinical leadership team.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.