RIVERDALE — Southern Regional has earned a place in the American Heart Association’s roster of hospitals recognized for Mission: Lifeline achievement.
Southern Regional is recognized as the recipient of five 2020 awards for exceptional heart attack and stroke care, receiving: STEMI – Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award; STEMI – Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award; NSTEMI: Silver Quality Achievement Award; Honor Roll: Elite; and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps hospitals collaborate on delivering care that closes gaps in access to appropriate lifesaving treatments for heart attack patients.
“We are truly honored and proud that our cardiac and stroke care teams’ efforts are continually recognized for meeting and exceeding high standards of patient care,” said Charlotte Dupré, president and CEO of Southern Regional. “These accolades are a testament to our hospital’s dedication to providing high-quality care to our community.”
Southern Regional Medical Center has been repeatedly recognized for its award-winning accredited Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI, as well as its certified Primary Stroke Center. Both have steadily advanced over the years achieving bronze, silver, gold and, over the past two years, gold-plus awards for maintaining excellence in patient care.
