RIVERDALE — Southern Regional Medical Center has updated its imaging centers in Jonesboro and Stockridge.
Spivey Station Advanced Imaging Center and The Women’s Imaging Center offers a brand-new, state-of-the-art 64-slice CT (Computerized Tomography) Scanner and MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) – both create high-resolution, cross-sectional images that assist in diagnosing injuries, medical conditions or diseases.
The Advanced Imaging Center also offers all new X-ray equipment. The Women’s Imaging Center offers all the latest in diagnosing women’s health concerns. The Women’s Center offers 3D Mammography, as well as 2D Mammography, Bone Density Imaging, and ultrasounds. Additionally, Stereotactic Breast Biopsies are performed onsite to assure that all women’s imaging needs are covered.
Patients can take a virtual tour of the Spivey Station Imaging Centers at https://fusion.realtourvision.com/147830.
To assist patients who may not have insurance or have high deductibles or co-pays, Southern Regional has partnered with MDsave – an online marketplace built on the principles of affordability, transparency, and shopability. Learn more www.southernregional.org/services/mdsave/.
"The hospital's renewed endeavors and new diagnostic equipment installed at the Spivey Station Advanced Diagnostic Center and Women’s Imaging Center are part of Southern Regional’s continued commitment to serve the southern crescent with high quality care and services for years to come," SRMC officials said.
The centers are located in the Spivey Station Medical Complex Offices, 7823 Spivey Station Blvd. in Jonesboro.
