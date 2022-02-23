MORROW — A stormwater culvert replacement project along Reeves Creek in Morrow will require a combination of lane closures and total road closure on Southlake Parkway beginning Feb. 28 between Mt. Zion Road and Battle Creek Road for approximately four weeks.
MARTA bus routes 193, 197 and 198 will be affected by this road closure. This project is part of Clayton County Water Authority’s work to renew aged stormwater infrastructure throughout the county.
CCWA’s Stormwater Utility has identified two corrugated metal pipe culverts along Reeves Creek that have failed and need replacement. These two culverts are located 7146 and 7180 Southlake Parkway. CCWA contractors, Benchmark Management and The Corbett Group, are replacing the two culverts and repaving the asphalt roadway on Southlake Parkway.
MARTA riders can find information on the service route changes via www.itsmarta.com, MARTA’s service app notifications and MARTA’s social media channels.
Motorist are asked to avoid the area if possible. Detour signage will be posted showing the reroutes to Ga. Highway 54/Jonesboro Road.
• Motorists are to follow detours noted by signage
• Access to all businesses and workplaces will be maintained during the roadway closure period
• Residents and businesses will continue to have access to mail and package delivery, emergency
services and trash pick-up
• If someone must enter the work zone for any reason, they should proceed with caution
• Parking on the street near the construction zone is strictly prohibited
