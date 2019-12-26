Southside Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah with giant menorah, golf carts

JONESBORO—Jewish residents of Clayton County and the greater Southside are celebrating Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights, which began at sundown Dec. 22. Congregation B'nai Israel, along with Chabad of Peachtree City/Southside, will close out the holiday Dec. 29 with a Golf Cart Menorah Parade and Grand Menorah Lighting in Peachtree City.
The festivities will start at 3 p.m. as the parade rolls from the Lake Kedron Boat Ramp, 420 N. Peachtree Pkwy., through the City Paths to Drake Field, with music, crafts, food and fun at the parade's end.
Finally, a Grand Menorah will be lit and the Peachtree City Fire Department will do a Grand Gelt Drop.
The event is free and open to the public but attendees are asked to RSVP, which automatically enters you into a toy raffle.