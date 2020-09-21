JONESBORO — Several speakers at the Clayton County Board of Commission meeting Sept. 15 called for the creation a police oversight committee in the wake of the beating of Roderick Walker by a Clayton County sheriff’s deputy on Sept. 11.
The deputy has since been fired for excessive use of force while attempting to arrest Walker.
Speaker Devin Barrington-Ward, managing director of the Black Futurists Group, demanded Sheriff Victor Hill’s resignation. He also demanded that charges against Walker, which include obstructing officers and battery, be dropped and that criminal charges be filed against the now-terminated deputy.
The viral video of the arrest shows a sheriff’s deputy pinning Walker to the ground and repeatedly punching him.
Walker was released from the Clayton County jail and transferred to Fulton County where he was wanted on a felony probation warrant for cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a failure to appear warrant out of Hapeville. He has since been released on bond from Fulton County on Thursday night.
Hill has turned the investigation over the the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office.
In a short press conference on Sept. 15, DA Tasha Mosley said her office is collecting information and encouraging any witnesses to call her office.
“I cannot and will not comment on the details of any ongoing investigation,” Mosley said. “We will not rush to judgement and will be fair and thorough. That is what I have been entrusted to do for the citizens of Clayton County.”
