JONESBORO — A special election will be held in September to fill the Board of Commissioners District 1 seat.
The seat became vacant on May 27 as a result of Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory’s death.
District 1 voters only will head to the polls on Sept. 21 to select a new commissioner. The election winner will serve the remainder of Singleton Gregory’s term through Dec. 21, 2022.
Qualifying will be held July 19-20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 21 from 8 a.m. to noon at a cost of $1,068.
To be a member of the BOC, candidates must be at least 25 years old, be a registered voter and have been a resident for at least two years.
Early voting is set to begin on Aug. 30 and will include two Sunday dates — Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.
The Board of Elections and Registration voted to expand early voting times to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. instead of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Board member Patricia Pullar said the increase was necessary to give those residents who work different schedules an opportunity to vote early.
The board also voted to approve Sunday voting going forward in all elections allowing for flexibility should the dates fall on a federal or state holiday.
District 1 is located in the northeast corner of the county and includes portions of Lake City, Forest Park, Morrow, Rex and Ellenwood.
