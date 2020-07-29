ATLANTA — A special election will be held on Sept. 29 to fill the vacant House of Representative District 5 seat of Rep. John Lewis.
District 5 includes parts of Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties. If needed, a runoff will beheld on Dec. 1.
The deadline to send ballots to overseas and military voters is Aug. 14.
In order to allow sufficient time to prepare ballots to meet that deadline, qualifying for the special election will be in the Elections Division of the Office of Secretary of State in Atlanta today until 5 p.m.; Thursday, July 30 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; and Friday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The elections division is located in the Twin Towers State Buildings at 2 MLK Jr Drive in Atlanta. The qualifying fee is $5,220.
The last day to register to vote in the special election is Aug. 31.
