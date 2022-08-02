A Virginia police officer who pepper-sprayed an Army lieutenant and pushed him to the ground during a traffic stop in 2020 should not face state charges, a special prosecutor says, though he formally referred the case to the US Attorney's Office for a federal civil rights investigation.

"Although I find the video very disturbing and frankly unsettling, (Officer Raymond) Gutierrez's use of force to remove (Caron) Nazario did not violate state law as he had given multiple commands for Nazario to exit the vehicle," Special Prosecutor and Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell wrote after his investigation.

CNN's Amanda Musa contributed to this story

