JONESORO — Stadiums in Clayton County will operate at 50% capacity during the 2021 football season.

District officials announced the changed citing the rising COVID-19 variants. The football season begins Friday, Aug. 20 with the Mundy’s Mill Tigers vs. Lovejoy Wildcats at Twelve Oaks Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

“Department of Athletics is strongly emphasizing that the health and the safety of our students and their families, our employees and all community stakeholders are our first priority,” school leaders said.

All fans are encouraged to wear masks and social distance. All ticketing will be digital through the GoFan platform.

Tickets will be available for purchase weekly beginning on each Tuesday at 4 p.m. via the following link: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA8227. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets prior to arriving at the stadium.

Facilities affected are Southern Crescent Stadium in Riverdale, Tara Stadium in Jonesboro, and Twelve Oaks Stadium in Hampton.