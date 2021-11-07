Hope you remembered to set your clocks behind one hour! And speaking of sleep, people often ask whether it's OK to share their beds with a pet. But let's reverse the question: Is sleeping with you good for your pet? Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Witnesses described screams of terror and unconscious fans during a deadly stampede at a Houston concert.

• After weeks of tough negotiations, President Biden got his infrastructure win and a lesson on a new Washington.

• 'A great lion with a big heart': Family members and mourners shared tributes to Gen. Colin Powell at his funeral.

• A Russian diplomat believed to be a secret agent was found dead on a street in Berlin.

• A federal appeals court issued a stay of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private companies.

The week ahead

Sunday

The New York City Marathon returns this morning for the first time since the pandemic started. Thousands of people are expected to take part in the event. The last race in 2019 raised $45 million for charity.

Monday

Curtis Edward Smith, who allegedly shot Alex Murdaugh in the head as part of a conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, appears in court on drug-related charges. Smith is also facing charges in a different county for his role in allegedly assisting Murdaugh in his suicide attempt.

Wednesday

For the first time in nearly 100 years, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza at Arlington National Cemetery will welcome visitors and tourists. For two days this month, people will be allowed to get close as part of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial Commemoration.

Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III is set to appear in court. He faces felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving after he crashed into an SUV at more than 150 mph, killing the driver. Ruggs and his girlfriend were injured.

Thursday

A pair of high top Nike sneakers worn by NBA star Kobe Bryant will go to the highest bidder in Geneva. Bryant wore the shoes when his Lakers beat the Clippers in March 2004. Other Bryant items will also be up for grabs, including a replica pair of Air Jordan 3.

Photos of the week

Gail DiSabatino Showghi gets a scare from Frankenstein's monster on Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts. Here's a look at 30 fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week, curated by CNN Photos.

What's happening in entertainment

Food with a side of culture

Award-winning host, executive producer, cookbook author and famous foodie Padma Lakshmi breaks bread with different communities as she explores the rich and diverse food cultures of various immigrant groups across America. This delicious four-part holiday edition is streaming on Hulu.

What's happening in sports

Champions at the White House

The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks will will play the Washington Wizards -- then head to the White House on Monday for a ceremony in their honor. Players, coaches and team executives will join President Biden to celebrate the Bucks' first championship win in 50 years.

