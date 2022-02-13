Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES, DRY FUELS, AND WIND GUSTS... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours Sunday afternoon into the evening. Winds will be Northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts of 18-25 mph with some isolated higher gusts. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.