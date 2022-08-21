Pedestrians accustomed to the hum of a passing Tesla will be in for a shock when a new electric vehicle hits the streets. Dodge, famous for its gas-powered muscle cars like the Charger and Challenger, says it plans to roll out the electric Charger Daytona in 2024 -- featuring exhaust pipes that make noise and a transmission that shifts gears. Of course, the whole point of an electric car is that it doesn't have an exhaust system, but it will save owners from having to make "Vroom-vroom!" noises while waiting for the light to change.

