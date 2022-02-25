COLLEGE PARK — Commission Chairman Jeff Turner will give residents and community leaders an overview of the county’s past, present and future at the annual State of the County address.
The event, presented by Clayton County schools and Invest Clayton, will be held on March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center.
Tickets are $45 for council and Clayton County Chamber of Commerce members and $65 for nonmembers.
A virtual stream will be available at www.councilforqualitygrowth.org.
Tickets can be purchased at https://councilforqualitygrowth.memberzone.com/eventregistration/register/5138.
The convention center is located at 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park.
