FOREST PARK — Ward 4 City Council candidate Yasmin Julio has filed a complaint against Forest Park Elections Supervisor Lois Wright and Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells, which has been forwarded to the Georgia Secretary of State's office for possible investigation.
The Ward 4 race has been hotly contested from the start, with volunteers from both campaigns canvassing several months in advance of the election. Wells has made extra-large signs, while Julio has put out signs in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. Wells and her family have worked community events while wearing bright yellow campaign shirts, while Julio's bright-green team has driven through the ward in a pickup truck carrying a huge campaign sign and playing a trilingual recorded campaign message through a bullhorn. Each side has accused the other of trying to game the system. In a city with low voter turnout, Ward 4 eclipsed other wards' Saturday voting totals at 118 as both campaigns drove early voters to the polls.
In response to an open records request filed with the Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration for elections complaints from any source, the News received a packet containing Julio's allegations, along with photos of incumbent Akins-Wells campaigning at a city event, a reserved table placard at the event bearing Wright's name, and a recording of a paid Akins-Wells campaign worker who claimed Wright approached him about who he would be voting for. The News received no other candidate complaints in response to the request.
Julio, who is the city clerk and elections supervisor of Morrow but lives in Forest Park, alleged Aug. 15 that Akins-Wells was campaigning on the city's dime, sometimes using city employees. She also took issue with Wright, who counts the city's votes, appearing to back Akins-Wells campaign activities at a Fun Fridays event in Starr Park. Julio specifically alleged that Wright had approached her at her job Feb. 26 to inquire about her candidacy; that a voter on Lee Street told her on May 18 Wright had "already told me about you, she told me that she was taking me to vote for you" and that, on July 19, "during a public event called Fun Friday, which seemed to turn into a campaign rally for the incumbent," she saw a placard on a VIP table reserved in Wright's name.
"I am only asking for a fair election but am not sure how fair the election can be if the election superintendent is campaigning for a candidate or accepting gifts," Julio wrote to Clayton County Elections Supervisor Shauna Dozier.
Asked to comment, Wright told the News, "I did talk to her (Julio) about filing, because signs of (her) campaign were out and I just wanted her to be in compliance, but it wasn't in February because I wasn't appointed at that time. I have no clue as to what she's talking about as far as me talking to a voter and I definitely did not offer to take a voter to the poll."
Wright also said she paid for her own Fun Friday in the Park table, that she and her friends brought their own food and added, "by the way, the friends that sit at my table all live in DeKalb County," adding, "As a citizen, my First Amendment rights are after I'm off at 5:00 as elections superintendent. On my own time I can campaign and do what I want as a citizen; but to keep my office transparent I don't get involved with any candidate's campaign."
At the Oct. 21 City Council meeting, Julio's mother accused the Akins-Wells campaign of following her around and trying to intimidate her as she campaigned for her daughter. Akins-Wells responded that "these people are trying to do any and everything but the right thing to win an election." Julio and her supporters called, "That's slander," until Mayor Angelyne Butler called for order. Akins said, "So we're in the same place at the same time, you're bringing people to vote, just like I'm bringing people to vote, but I'm wrong for doing it?"
Akins forwarded the News what appears to be City Hall security camera video of Julio's mother leaving City Hall, walking towards the parking lot, then Wells passing her on the sidewalk. Wells told the News, "This lady said that I pushed her out of the way. When in actuality she was waiting on me to come out and move more in my way when she noticed that I was behind her. The false allegations that they are reporting is ridiculous!"
A spokesman for the Secretary of State's office could not confirm the investigation but pointed out that such complaints, if substantiated, rarely go before the State Elections Board until well after the election—sometimes a year or two after the fact. For example, a check of the State Elections Board meeting transcripts showed a complaint about absentee ballot possession and processing during the 2015 election was not heard until April 17 of this year. That case was dismissed.
You can look through the transcribed minutes of Georgia's State Election Board meetings dating back to 2007 online at https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/elections/state_election_board.