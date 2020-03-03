JONESBORO — Rep. Sandra Scott and several other state legislators from Clayton County will take part in a "red sand" ceremony to protest human and sex trafficking Saturday, March 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The ceremony will take place at the corner of Main and Church Streets in downtown Jonesboro. Scott is looking for "at least 200 women" to show up wearing white clothes.
Also taking part in the ceremony are Sen. Gail Davenport (D-44), Sen. Valencia Seay (D-34), Rep. Rhonda Burnough (D-Riverdale), Rep. Valencia Stovall (D-Forest Park), Rep. Kim Schofield (D-College Park), Rep. Debra Bazemore (D-South Fulton)and Rep. Pam Stephenson (D-Decatur).
Scott said she had taken part in a similar ceremony during a meeting out of state and wanted to bring it to Clayton County.
"The original project was founded by New York City artist Molly Gochman in 2014," Scott wrote on her Facebook page. "Participants pour red sand into street and sidewalk cracks in order to represent human trafficking victims who have 'fallen through the cracks' of society."
Human trafficking is well-documented in Clayton County. However, so is the fight against it.
• A Newton County woman who escaped traffickers on Old Dixie Road is suing two national hotel chains in federal court for allegedly ignoring the practice.
• Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services has pioneered a program to educate first responders about sex trafficking victims, whose first contact with help is often an ambulance, according to Joanne Southerland, who has worked as both a sworn police officer and with the fire department and was named 2018's top law enforcement officer of the year by Columbia Southern University. Southerland has worked more than 1,000 child exploitation cases at the local, state and national levels.
• Gigi's House is a faith-based home in Clayton County providing transitional support to girls who have been trafficked.
• Teenagers who need to find the nearest "Safe Place" can text the word SAFE to 69866 for real-time information. Once they arrive, they will be put in touch with Rainbow House staff for help.
Learn more about human trafficking at https://humantraffickinghotline.org/
