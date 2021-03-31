JONESBORO — Prompted by the pandemic, Georgia’s application for a waiver of accountability requirements for the 2020-21 school year was approved by the United States Department of Education last week.
The waiver means a College and Career Ready Performance Index summary for the state, school districts and schools will not be produced.
Candice Jester, principal at Clayton County’s Kilpatrick Elementary School, said the waiver is a form of relief for students, teachers and schools.
“The pandemic was not something we could plan or prepare for, and it would be unfair to hold our schools accountable for an event that changed how we do everything, especially how we educate our students,” Jester said. “In a perfect world, we will be able to forego the assessment entirely for this year but we cannot. However, knowing that the GMAS results will not be reported or summarized into a score for our school takes some of the pressure off and we will not have to worry about being penalized if we do not fare well on the assessment. Waiving the CCRPI summary has put my staff and families at ease as we continue to provide our students with meaningful learning opportunities with the compassion we all need at this time."
Gov. Brian Kemp commended U.S. Department of Education for granting the waiver, adding that teachers have worked hard during this “unprecedented time and should not be punished for an unexpected school year.”
State Superintendent Richard Woods said a global pandemic is not the time for high-stakes testing.
“Classroom teachers and building administrators can hopefully get some relief since the test results of students this year will be used purely as a gauge of student learning rather than a summative CCRPI score,” Woods said.
The federal waiver did not approve all the state’s requests, which means the Georgia Milestones testing will be required, though results will not be summarized by school or district into a CCRPI score.
