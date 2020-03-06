State Rep. Valencia Stovall announces U.S. Senate bid

JONESBORO — Georgia House District 74 Rep. Valencia Stovall has announced that she's running for the United States Senate.
In a Facebook post, Stovall wrote, "To my supporters of #Dist74 It has been my enjoyment to serve you for the past 8 yrs. #GoStovall Team now has decided to move to the next level for US Senate. I support Angel Massey for State Rep #Dist74. She will continue the fight for #Dist74 #ClaytonCo."
More on this breaking story soon.
