ATLANTA – Georgia District 116 Rep. El-Mahdi Holly, D-Stockbridge, and Georgia District 78 Rep. Demetrius Douglas, D-Stockbridge, will host the “Lovejoy Matters” town hall on Friday, June 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Lovejoy Community Center.
Holly and Douglas will host this event in partnership with members of the Lovejoy City Council.
