State Sen. Gail Davenport urges, "Please, please practice social distancing"

JONESBORO—State Sen. Gail Davenport, D-Jonesboro, is urging everyone to keep their distance from each other and to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
"Please, please practice social distancing and stay at home if possible," Davenport implored.
People with questions about COVID-19 can call the statewide hotline at (844) 442-2681, she said.
All 236 members of the Georgia Assembly, including the entire Clayton County delegation, have been exposed to COVID-19. Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, who also presides over the Georgia Senate, and the body's other 54 members have been self-quarantined since last Wednesday after Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, was the first member to test positive.
Davenport said, "We attended the special session on Monday, March 16 to approve the governor's declaration of a public health emergency in Georgia, which included $100 million to help approximately 11 million Georgians."
"As your state senator, I offer my prayers that you and your family be healthy and safe," she added. "Gratitude and prayers to doctors, nurses and all front-line personnel who are working every day and putting their lives at risk. God bless!"
