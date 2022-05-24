ATLANTA — The Salvation Army is giving away 1,500 box fans to residents in 14 metro areas including Clayton, Henry, Butts and Gwinnett counties Wednesday, May 25.
The event will begin at select Salvation Army locations starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last. Residents must bring an ID and proof of residency.
Resident in need of a fan should call 404-486-2900 or visit www.salvationarmyatlanta.org to see a list of locations and times each Salvation Army is giving away fans. Some locations will also be distributing food boxes.
