JONESBORO — Memorial Day kicked off the unofficial start of summer. And Georgia’s long, hot days are in front of us.

Instead of only relying on air conditioning, Clayton County offers several swimming pools to cool off in during the dog days of summer at recreation centers and the new Spivey Splash Water Park.

• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center

3499 Rex Road in Rex

770-472-8042

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Call for pool hours

(Outdoor swimming)

• Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center

9045 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro

678-479-5133

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday-Friday 7 a.m. pool only, Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Call for most up-to-date pool schedule

(Indoor swimming)

• Lake Spivey Recreation Center

2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro

770-347-0390

Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday - 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Call for pool hours

(Indoor swimming)

• South Clayton Recreation Center

1837 McDonough Road in Hampton

770-347-0200

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Call for pool hours

(Outdoor Swimming)

• Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center

1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale

770-603-4001

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Call for pool hours

(Indoor swimming)

• Spivey Splash Water Park

2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro

Hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Admission is $15 for those over 48 inches and $13 under 48 inches. Seniors and veterans are $10 and kids ages 2 and under are free.

To use the Flow Rider is $5 and the Sky Trail Ropes Course is $10.

A season pass for Clayton County residents is $50 and $75 for non-residents.

(Outdoor swimming)

Recreation center fees for residents

Daily adult — $3, 1 month adult — $20, 3 month adult — $55

Daily youth/senior — $2, 1 month youth — $15, 3 month youth — $40

1 year senior — $5

Fees for non-residents

Daily adult — $5, 1 month adult — $25, 3 month adult — $60

Daily youth/senior — $3, 1 month senior — $15, 1 month youth — $20, 3 month youth — $45

Adults ages 18-54, Youth ages 5-17, Senior ages 55 and older

Proper swim wear is required at all pools and children ages 3 and under are required to wear a swim diaper.

For more information about Clayton County Parks and Recreation, visit www.claytonparks.com/

