JONESBORO — Memorial Day kicked off the unofficial start of summer. And Georgia’s long, hot days are in front of us.
Instead of only relying on air conditioning, Clayton County offers several swimming pools to cool off in during the dog days of summer at recreation centers and the new Spivey Splash Water Park.
• Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center
3499 Rex Road in Rex
770-472-8042
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Call for pool hours
(Outdoor swimming)
• Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center
9045 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro
678-479-5133
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday-Friday 7 a.m. pool only, Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Call for most up-to-date pool schedule
(Indoor swimming)
• Lake Spivey Recreation Center
2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro
770-347-0390
Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday - 9 a.m to 6 p.m.
Call for pool hours
(Indoor swimming)
• South Clayton Recreation Center
1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
770-347-0200
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Call for pool hours
(Outdoor Swimming)
• Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center
1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale
770-603-4001
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Call for pool hours
(Indoor swimming)
• Spivey Splash Water Park
2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro
Hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
Admission is $15 for those over 48 inches and $13 under 48 inches. Seniors and veterans are $10 and kids ages 2 and under are free.
To use the Flow Rider is $5 and the Sky Trail Ropes Course is $10.
A season pass for Clayton County residents is $50 and $75 for non-residents.
(Outdoor swimming)
Recreation center fees for residents
Daily adult — $3, 1 month adult — $20, 3 month adult — $55
Daily youth/senior — $2, 1 month youth — $15, 3 month youth — $40
1 year senior — $5
Fees for non-residents
Daily adult — $5, 1 month adult — $25, 3 month adult — $60
Daily youth/senior — $3, 1 month senior — $15, 1 month youth — $20, 3 month youth — $45
Adults ages 18-54, Youth ages 5-17, Senior ages 55 and older
Proper swim wear is required at all pools and children ages 3 and under are required to wear a swim diaper.
For more information about Clayton County Parks and Recreation, visit www.claytonparks.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.