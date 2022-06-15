JONESBORO — At about 70% complete, the new Jonesboro City Center is taking shape.
Work began in March 2021 to the excitement of city and Clayton County officials.
Mayor Joy Day called the building both a symbol and the start of a new beginning in the city.
City Manager Ricky Clark said the facility is the biggest initiative in the city’s history.
“It will truly become the crown jewel of our community,” he said.
The new $12.1 million, 23,000-square-foot building overlooking Lee Street Park will be home to City Hall, courthouse, police department and probation offices.
The center is expected to be completed by mid-September.
