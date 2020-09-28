JONESBORO — The Martha Ellen Stilwell Schools of the Arts has been named a National Blue Ribbon School by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Stilwell is one of just nine schools from Georgia to receive the honor.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Stilwell was nominated in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category, which defines the state’s highest performing schools, based on all student scores, subgroup scores and graduation rates, as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
“National Blue Ribbon Schools are among the best of the best in our country,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “I am extremely proud of the educators and students at these Georgia public schools and offer my heartfelt congratulations to each one of them. This is a well-deserved recognition and shines a spotlight on schools working hard to expand opportunities for students.”
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” DeVos said in a release. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12-13. Winners will receive their plaques and flags via mail following the awards.
