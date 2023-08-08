Storm damage reported in areas of Forest Park

FOREST PARK — Possible strong winds from severe thunderstorms that occurred during the afternoon and evening hours of Aug. 7 are thought to have caused damage to several areas throughout the Forest Park.
No injuries have been reported, the city stated in a Tuesday press release, and the full extent of the damage is currently still being evaluated at this time.
Here are some of the areas throughout the city that have reported storm damage:
Intersection near Phillips Drive and Skyland Drive:
— Reports of a downed tree across the roadway.
— Three power lines are currently down.
— Roadway has been temporarily blocked off.
— Georgia Power has been notified and will be working to make the necessary repairs
Cynthia Lane near Jester Creek:
— Roadway is temporarily closed due to a downed power line.
— Georgia Power has been contacted by the Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services Department to make the necessary repairs.
"The city's Public Works Department is working diligently to assist with local cleanup efforts," Tuesday's press release stated. "Residents are asked to avoid impacted areas in order for crews to safely make all necessary repairs.
Individuals experiencing power outages can call Georgia Power at 1 -888-891-0938.
Power outage at Babb Middle School
Clayton County Public Schools also reported that there was a power outage at Babb Middle School Tuesday.
Sixth grade students were to be relocated to Lake City Elementary while seventh and eight graders sent to Forest Park High School.
Students will return to Babb to be dismissed from school at the normal dismissal time.
District officials said that if repairs are made before the end of the school day, the students will return to the Babb campus to complete the school day.
