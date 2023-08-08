Storm damage reported in areas of Forest Park

This photo, courtesy of the City of Forest Park, shows storm damage.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

FOREST PARK — Possible strong winds from severe thunderstorms that occurred during the afternoon and evening hours of Aug. 7 are thought to have caused damage to several areas throughout the Forest Park. 

No injuries have been reported, the city stated in a Tuesday press release, and the full extent of the damage is currently still being evaluated at this time.

