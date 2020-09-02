ATLANTA – State Representative Valencia Stovall (D-Forest Park) is encourages residents in House District 74 to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census before the Sept. 30 deadline.
As of September 2, Georgia’s self-response rate is 60.3 percent, which is behind the national average of 65 percent; Clayton County’s response rate is 57.5 percent.
“Everyone should be counted, even unborn babies,” said Stovall. “For the next 10 years, federal funding will be allocated based on population for schools, libraries, road improvements, quality of services, redistricting and much more. Many families also depend on the data for genealogical searches.”
The 2020 U.S. Census ensures accurate representation for districts at both the state and federal level. The number of Georgians counted in the census also helps direct federal funding to local communities for health care, emergency and disaster response, education and infrastructure. For demographic purposes, large and small businesses may also base their future planning on the census results.
Georgians can respond to the 2020 U.S. Census online at my2020census.gov, which takes approximately five minutes to complete. Households may also call 844-330-2020 or fill out and return the official U.S. Census Bureau mail that they may have received. Households have through Sept. 30 to respond to the census, but are encouraged to respond as soon as possible.
Additionally, the Governor’s Complete Count Committee and his nonpartisan initiative called “Every. One. Counts.” have been working to ensure that every Georgia resident is counted.
For more information on Georgia’s participation in the census, please visit https://census.georgia.gov or follow @gacensus2020 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
