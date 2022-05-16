JONESBORO — From the streets with an unknown past, Rizzo, a formerly homeless dog, is now a member of the Clayton County Police Department.
The 1.5-year-old German shepherd was picked up by Clayton County Animal Control on Feb. 22 with severe injuries. She had been attacked by another animal and required surgery to repair the extensive internal and external damage.
While recovering, she was deemed aggressive toward other dogs, but Animal Control Officer and former K9 Handler Capt. Jodi Turnipseed saw something else in Rizzo.
Three weeks after her surgery, Turnipseed began to work with Rizzo and confirmed that she was only aggressive due to pent up energy. It faded away once she was given an outlet for her energy.
Turnipseed started with toys. She said all Rizzo wanted to do was play.
“Her toy drive was outstanding,” she said, adding the dog would forgo a treat and even forget to go potty if there was a toy around.
“That’s when I knew this dog needs to be a working dog,” Turnipseed said.
She said the department backed her when she suggested training Rizzo to become a narcotics detection working dog.
The Board of Commissioners agreed, approving the request unanimously.
Turnipseed said Rizzo is now home with her handler, a CCPD detective, establishing a bond. She said it will take only about six weeks to train Rizzo on scent detection. Her job will be to sniff out illegal drugs such as heroine, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamines and marijuana.
This isn’t the first time a stray dog from Clayton County has been adopted from Animal Control for the purpose of serving the community. Turnipseed said U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as the Department of Agriculture have adopted homeless dogs from Clayton County to become working dogs.
But it's a first for the police department. She said she encourages others to consider adopting.
“You don’t know their history, but you can correct that with training, exposure, nurturing and care,” she said. “Every time you adopt you’re saving a life.”
With Animal Control taking in an average 3,000 animals annually, Turnipseed said some of the best dogs she’s ever seen are strays and mutts. She recommends potential adopters talk with shelter staff to discuss the type of animal and temperament they’re looking for.
“We’re with the dogs every day and we can help with what they’re looking for,” she said.
To see and visit with animals available for adoption, visit the Clayton County Animal Control Adoption Center at 3199 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Adoption fees for cats are $65 and $95 for dogs. The fee includes spay or neuter, rabies shot and microchip.
Available animals are also posted on the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ClaytonCountyAnimalControl1.
