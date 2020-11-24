FOREST PARK — A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a strip club has been placed at the top of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s “most wanted” list.
Authorities believe Tachie Vonzell Jackson, 22, shot and killed another man on Nov. 1 at Rumors Gentleman’s Club, 3950 Jonesboro Road. Officers with the Forest Park Police Department were called to the club where they found one victim shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Forest Park homicide detectives were able to use video and anonymous tips from the Nixle tip line to identify Jackson as a suspect in the shooting and obtain warrants for his arrest.
Hill subsequently ordered Jackson placed on his top ten “most wanted” list and has given the task of hunting for him to his elite Fugitive Squad.
Jackson is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing approximately 145 pounds. Jackson possibly has a tattoo on his right hand of a cloud and “EST. 1998”. Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous and if spotted 911 should be dialed immediately. If anyone has any information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts, they can contact the Fugitive Squad at 770-477-4479. The Nixle tip line can be used to remain anonymous.
