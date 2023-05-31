On Sunday, May 21, members of the Spring Class of 2023 Orange Duffel Bag Initiative (ODBI) successfully completed their 12-week program earning a certificate of achievement, an orange duffel bag, and a fully-loaded laptop computer.
The celebration was held at Clayton State University (CSU).
The Orange Duffel Bag Initiative is a collaborative effort involving Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS), United Way of Greater Atlanta, Georgia Department of Human Services, CSU, and ODBI.
The initiative provides coaching to students who were nominated by district officials from across the system who met the qualifications for the program.
It focuses on reflection, planning, and transition using the “Seven Rules of the Road.” These include desire, awareness, change, and gratitude.
These graduates were supported by CCPS employees who successfully completed a “train the mentor” course.
The graduation program included presentations by the members of the Spring 2023 class sharing their experiences from the program and how it has helped them to look to their respective futures. Clayton County Board of Education members Mary Baker and Joy Tellis Cooper were present to congratulate each graduating member.
Also, two members of this ODBI graduating class, who are members of the CCPS Class of 2023, were announced as the recipients of the Annual Chelesa Fearse Scholarship.
Rio Duncan, a member of Forest Park’s graduating class, received a $1,000 cash award and Chabrya Jones, who also attended Forest Park, received a $500 award.
