JONESBORO – Clayton County Public Schools is hosting several summer school programs for students in all in grades K-11 starting in June.
The district will begin taking applications on Monday, March 8. Students will be selected using a lottery system depending on the number of students that sign up.
SummerT.I.M.E. (Thrive, Inspire, Motivate and Engage) is a series of summer learning experiences designed to allow students the opportunity to participate in positive learning and engage in various fun-filled projected-based learning activities such as Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Literacy and Social Justice.
The summer learning opportunities will also target important reading, writing, and mathematical skills that will be essential for students’ readiness for the next grade level. The SummerT.I.M.E. Learning Camps and Programs are free to currently enrolled CCPS students.
“Our SummerT.I.M.E. Learning Camps have set the standard in metro Atlanta as other districts have used our highly effective model to build summer programs of their own, said Superintendent Morcease J. Beasley. “We are excited to once again provide this wonderfully creative learning opportunity to our students during the summer months.
“While we are hopeful that we can transition to in-person activities, our experience gained during the 2020 SummerT.I.M.E. program, which was conducted in a virtual environment, has provided us the experience and knowledge to make the 2021 program more effective and more fun,” Beasley added.
Clayton County Public Schools is continuing to monitor national and local reports regarding the spread of Coronavirus Disease . CCPS is considering various learning models which may include (but not limited to) virtual, face-to-face and/or hybrid instruction.
Parents and students interested in participating in the SummerT.I.M.E. STEM Camps, Summer Enrichment Academy or Advanced Learning for All Programs must complete an online application via the Infinite Campus Parent Portal.
To complete a SummerT.I.M.E. application, parents should ensure they have accessibility to Infinite Campus. Parents will need a username and password to access their portal account. All pertinent information (physical address, telephone number, email address, etc) should be up-to-date.
Parents may contact the parent liaison at their student's school or Clayton County Public Schools International Center for assistance. Parents may refer to the Infinite Campus Overview at https://www.clayton.k12.ga.us/parents/infinite_campus_overview.
