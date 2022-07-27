RIVERDALE — Clayton County Parks and Rec and Commissioner Gail Hambrick are hosting a Sunday Fun Day on July 31 from 1-5 p.m.
RIVERDALE — Clayton County Parks and Rec and Commissioner Gail Hambrick are hosting a Sunday Fun Day on July 31 from 1-5 p.m.
The event will be held at the Virginia Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale.
The day will feature a basketball tournament between the city of Forest Park and Clayton County. Tip off is at 11 a.m.
There will also be a water slide, food trucks, DJ, bounce houses, mobile game unit and health fair.
There is no parking on site, however parking and shuttle services is available at the Frank Bailey Senior Center, 6213 Riverdale Road. Shuttle service will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
