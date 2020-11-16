JONESBORO — Members of Clayton County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating a shooting at a mobile home park off Tara Boulevard that left two dead and two injured.
Police were called to Museum Circle Sunday night regarding shots fire. When officers arrived, they found one person dead and three others injured. They were taken to the hospital where a second victim died. The condition of the other two is currently unknown.
Clayton police said the motive and all other details are unknown at this time.
