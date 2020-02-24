Superhero Crimefighter Ofc. Juvell Harris, 8, dies of brain cancer

JONESBORO — Superhero Crimefighter Officer Juvell Harris of the Clayton County Police Department died on Saturday, Feb. 22, according to a Southern Grace Hospice spokesperson and the Clayton County Police Department.
Harris captured the hearts of CCPD officers when they learned of his desire to be a police officer and hosted him for a day.
"It is with our deepest sympathy to inform everyone that little Juvell Harris, our Honorary Police Officer, lost his battle with brain cancer early Saturday morning," CCPD said in a statement. "His family has started a Go Fund Me page to help with expenses. Juvell Harris will always be a member of the Clayton County Police Department and will be greatly missed. Prayers are extended to the Harris family during this difficult time."
Harris attended Harper Elementary School and solved The Case of the Missing Bicycle during his time with the Clayton County Police Department.
Anyone wishing to donate to Officer Juvell Harris' celebration of life Go Fund Me can visit https://bit.ly/2wDG2VH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.