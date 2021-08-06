JONESBORO — A limited selection of breakfast and lunch food will be available to Clayton County students due to a food supply chain disruption, according to school district officials.

Entrees will be limited to one option for the next few weeks for each meal.

“The School Nutrition Department is dedicated to providing our students with nourishing meals that will support learning,” said Audrey Hamilton, Director of School Nutrition. “While we await for the supply chain to catch up with the demand, we are asking for the community's patience as we navigate these challenges and implement strategies necessary to meet the demands of our students and their families.”

Parents are asked to contact their school’s leadership for more information.