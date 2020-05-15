Elite Lifestyle Travel, Paradise Realty Group Inc. and Elite Realty Group are asking for the community’s support in showing appreciation to the health care providers at Southern Regional Hospital in Clayton County.
The three companies are joining forces to provide Chick-fil-A lunches to staff members at the hospital on May 28 and are asking for meal sponsorships at $11.18 each.
“These men and women are tirelessly putting their lives on the frontline to help others during this coronavirus pandemic,” said Paris Hudnall of Elite Lifestyle Travel. “They are the brave and courageous souls, risking it all trying to keep Americans alive.”
The meals will be provided on May 28 at 12 noon. The deadline for sponsoring a lunch or making a donation is May 20. Go to https://cchealthcareworkers.eventbrite.com to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.