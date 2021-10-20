FOREST PARK — The Forest Park Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of 30-year-old Adan Bautista-Lopez.

Police reported Oct. 20 that they had arrested Gilberto Eugene Teran Sr. in connection with the shooting. The suspect was apprehended in College Station, Texas, and was awaiting extradition to Georgia

Bautista-Lopez was found Oct. 10 off Mitchell Street near Forest Park Middle School. He had reportedly been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The Forest Park Police Department thanked the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, U.S. Marshals, and the city of College Station Police Department for their assistance with the apprehension of Teran.