Suspect in 2019 Jonesboro murder arrested in Atlanta

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office announced Friday, April 21 that a suspect in a 2019 murder was arrested Thursday, April 20 in Atlanta.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Newoker Adrianne Hurt, 45, of Fairburn Road, Apt. 408, Atlanta, was charged with malice murder, possession of a weapon during a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The CCSO also said she was charged with tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another.
Her brother, Shrron Stephan Hurt, is also facing charges in connection with the case, the CCSO said, and is currently in a Huntington, W.Va. federal prison on unrelated charges.
In July of 2019, a missing persons call was made in Jonesboro, reporting Shawn Jackson was missing by his live-in girlfriend and son, the CCSO said.
It was later discovered that Jackson was caught having an affair, according to the CCSO.
Newoker Hurt and the victim had a fight in front of the mistress's house, went home, and fought all day through the night, the CCSO said.
The son told investigators that both parties were calm by night fall and he went to sleep, according to the CCSO. He was awakened that morning by Newoker Hurt, saying that the elder Jackson left home in the middle of the night.
In August of 2019, in Jefferson County, Ala., the remains of an unknown male were found in a shallow grave.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discovered by fingerprints, clothing, and tattoos that the remains were Shawn Jackson.
After an extensive investigation, the CCSO said Clayton County Police determined that while Jackson was asleep, Ms. Hurt shot him three times in the head. She then called her brother, Shrron Stephan Hurt, to help her dispose of the body.
On April 20, the CCSO said Clayton County Police detectives had compiled enough evidence to charge both Hurt and her brother.
The CCSO said Hurt was tracked to Atlanta and was taken into custody April 20 without incident.
