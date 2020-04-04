Suspect in April 3 murder in Clayton County in custody after license plate flagged, College Park cop shot in neck

EAST POINT—A license plate reader in College Park flagged a car wanted in an April 3 murder in Clayton County, leading to a chase and officer-involved shooting in East Point.
College Park Police have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident.
According to GBI spokesperson Natalie Ammons, "CPPD officers followed the suspect vehicle from College Park into East Point where they attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Edward Lee Cherry, 33, exited his vehicle and shot at the officers" near the airport at Toffie Terrace and North Outer Loop Road close to Delta. Two CPPD officers fired during the encounter. A third CPPD officer, Sgt. Charles Landrum, was shot in the neck and transported to Atlanta Medical Center where he is in stable condition.
Landrum supervises CPPD's Special Operations Unit, which "primarily focuses on narcotics and vice investigations, crime suppression and 'hot spot' patrol activities, warrant service, and other operations in collaboration with outside agencies," according to the department's website.
"After the shooting, Cherry got back into his vehicle and left the scene. Georgia State Patrol troopers, CPPD officers, and Hapeville Police Department officers pursued Cherry to the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue in Atlanta," near Spondivits and the RaceTrac, "where he wrecked his vehicle and was subsequently arrested. A handgun was found at the wreck scene. It appeared Cherry had a gunshot wound to his arm. He was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and released and transported to East Point Jail."
The GBI will turn over the completed investigation to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
