FOREST PARK—The Clayton County Sheriff's Department says it has captured its No. 1 most wanted fugitive in Forest Park.
Clayton County inmate records show that Jorge Beltran, 17, of Forest Park was booked at 11:52 a.m. Monday on a charge of malice murder. No bond has been set.
On Nov. 17, an arrest warrant was issued for Beltran, who was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who tried to break up a fight between Beltran and another man during a quinceañera party Nov. 16 at The Oasis event hall on Jonesboro Road.
Clayton County Police identified the victim as Juan Perez Salazar, 27, who died of his wounds.
Beltran's first appearance hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 in Magistrate Court.
Joel Coronel, who identified himself as the event hall manager, said the victim was not an employee.
"Basically, at the time of the event, they were not invited there, so we don't know them, both of those guys," Coronel told the News. "Basically it was a family party. We have always the sheriff's police here, until 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sometimes, we don't check it out if they're invited or not." He added that the family hosting the party denied knowing the shooter and the victim.
Coronel said security is necessary towards the end of an event. "Because basically it's the last hour when we worry about something happening, you've got people drinking or something."
The News noted several signs posted conspicuously on the front of the venue, warning visitors not to bring in weapons or alcohol, as well as several security cameras around the front of the building.
"They don't care. It's Spanish people," Coronel said. "Anyway, it's no matter what race is there, but they don't care. So that's why we bring in always the sheriff."
The building is owned by Taeshing, LLC, according to the Secretary of State's online business license registry.