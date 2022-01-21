Weather Alert

...LIGHT WINTRY MIX AND PATCHY FREEZING FOG POSSIBLE AT TIMES THIS EVENING INTO TONIGHT... Brief periods of a light wintry mix and patchy freezing fog are possible across portions of the area this evening into tonight. This precipitation will end by early Saturday morning. Any light wintry precipitation that falls in these areas is unlikely to accumulate or cause significant impacts. However, motorists in these areas should still exercise caution this evening through Saturday morning, especially on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses as they may become slick.