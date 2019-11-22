Suspect in Lovejoy child rapes, burning captured in Smyrna

JONESBORO—A man suspected of raping two teenage girls, then burning one on the back, hip and belly with a hot iron, is in custody, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. Inmate records did not show the suspect had been booked into the Clayton County Jail as of press time.
According to Sheriff Victor Hill, Michael Milek Cooper, 35, was tracked down in Smyrna, where the Clayton County Fugitive Squad and U.S. Marshals found him in a home with "a female" and "confirmed that there was also a handgun inside the residence."
After Cooper ignored multiple commands to step outside, "investigators made entry into the bedroom window and found Cooper hiding under a mattress between a bed and the bedroom wall. Following a struggle, Cooper was taken into custody."
Cooper was wanted in connection with the rapes of two teenage girls, ages 14 and 16, one attacked in February, the other in March. In addition, according to Hill, Cooper allegedly burned the 16-year-old with a hot steam iron, leaving permanent scars on the girl's body.
Cooper, who has had warrants out for his arrest since Aug. 22, faces charges of rape, statutory rape, aggravated sodomy, child molestation, felony cruelty to children and aggravated battery.
No court date had been set for Cooper as of press time but his case is pending in Magistrate Court before Judge Wanda L. Dallas.