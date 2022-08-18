Suspect in Salman Rushdie's stabbing pleads not guilty to attempted murder and assault

The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie in New York state has been indicted by a grand jury. Hadi Matar, 24, center, is pictured in Mayville, New York, on August 13.

 Gene J. Puskar/AP

The man accused of stabbing award-winning author Salman Rushdie and injuring another speaker on stage in New York state last week pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, made the plea in a courtroom in Chautauqua County, New York, after prosecutors said a grand jury had indicted him this week.

Recommended for you

CNN's Mark Morales and Alex Stambaugh contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.